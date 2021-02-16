Past earthquakes triggered large rockslides in the Eastern Alps

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Geologists shed new light on a long-lasting debate about the trigger mechanism of large rockslides. Lake mud in two Alpine lakes in Tyrol reveal that rare strong earthquakes are the final cause of multiple, prehistoric rockslides in the Eastern Alps. The steep rock slopes were degraded by a series of prehistoric earthquakes, larger than any of the historically documented events in the region of the past ~1000 years.

