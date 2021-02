Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:34 Hits: 0

For the first time, a research team has mapped out exactly what happens when spruce bark beetles use their sense of smell to find trees and partners to reproduce with. The hope is that the results will lead to better pest control and protection of the forest in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216133409.htm