Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 13:30 Hits: 5

A group of scientists has recently provided empirical evidence that evolution can be nontransitive. The team has identified a nontransitive evolutionary sequence through a 1,000-generation yeast evolution experiment. In the experiment, an evolved clone out-competes a recent ancestor but loses in direct competition with a distant ancestor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210216083059.htm