The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Environmental Activists in Louisiana Call on Senator Cassidy to ‘Do No Harm’

Category: Climate Hits: 7

Coalition Against Death Alley
Read time: 8 mins

“It took courage for Senator Cassidy to vote against Trump,” Sharon Lavigne, the founder of the faith-based grassroots organization RISE St. James, said about the Louisiana Republican after the impeachment hearing of the former president. “He voted with his conscience, not his party. Now he has to find the courage to honor his oath as a doctor and stop more petrochemical plants from being built in fenceline communities.”

But Senator Bill Cassidy voting with the Democrats to convict Trump doesn’t represent a change in his patrician support of the fossil fuel industry. 

Tags: 
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy
Louisiana
cancer alley
joe biden
RISE St. James

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/02/16/environmental-activists-louisiana-call-senator-cassidy-do-no-harm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version