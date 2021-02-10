The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

You don't need to know nature to love it

Category: Climate Hits: 0

New research challenges the common belief in conservation that people must 'know nature' to care about it. The study examined the psychological attachment to nature of farmers living in an area of the Brazilian Amazon experiencing deforestation. The research involved interviews with 227 non-indigenous farmers. The majority expressed views that indicated a strong connection with nature despite having little knowledge of local bird species. Most struggled to identify birds that only live in the Amazon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209204133.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version