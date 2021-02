Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 22:01 Hits: 0

Researchers reveal that newly formed embryos clear dying cells to maximize their chances of survival. It is the earliest display of an innate immune response found in vertebrate animals to date. The findings may aid future efforts to understand why some embryos fail to form in the earliest stages of development, and lead to new clinical efforts in treating infertility or early miscarriages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210170137.htm