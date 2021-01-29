The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Evidence Shows Oil Industry Flaring in Texas Being Done Without Permits

Fracking Texas permian basin
In 2019 and 2020, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) conducted three helicopter surveys over the oil fields of West Texas. Flying over flare stacks at more than three hundred oil and gas drilling sites, EDF staff used infrared cameras to document unlit flares whose methane pollution is invisible to the naked eye. Their survey found that roughly 1 in 10 flares in the Permian basin were either unlit or malfunctioning. And a new report adds another layer onto this problem—whether the flares are even permitted in the first place.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/29/oil-industry-methane-flaring-texas-done-without-permits

