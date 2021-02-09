The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The pandemic lockdown leads to cleaner city air across Canada, paper reveals

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Researchers found that emission levels dropped dramatically over the course of the pandemic. They measured downtown air quality monitoring station data from eight Canadian cities and compared their concentration levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide between February and August 2020 to the figures recorded over the same period in 2018 and 2019. They also used satellite imagery and urban transportation fuel consumption figures to investigate emissions traffic congestion data provided by tracking technology embedded in phones and cars worldwide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210209151839.htm

