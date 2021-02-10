The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mediterranean-style diet linked to better thinking skills in later life

People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet -- particularly one rich in green leafy vegetables and low in meat -- are more likely to stay mentally sharp in later life, a study shows. Closely adhering to a Mediterranean diet was associated with higher scores on a range of memory and thinking tests among adults in their late 70s, the research found. The study found no link, however, between the Mediterranean-style diet and better brain health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210210133340.htm

