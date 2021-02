Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 February 2021

COVID-19 has not only caused a temporary drop in global carbon dioxide emissions, it has also reduced the share of power generated by burning coal -- a trend that could in fact outlast the pandemic, according to a new study that looked at COVID-19's impact on the energy system and demand for electricity.

