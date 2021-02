Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 February 2021

If temperature varies strongly from day to day, the economy grows less. Through these seemingly small variations climate change may have strong effects on economic growth. Researchers juxtaposed observed daily temperature changes with economic data from more than 1,500 regions worldwide over 40 years - with startling results.

