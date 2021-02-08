Richness of plant species reduces the number of viral infections in meadows

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 15:05 Hits: 1

A new study indicates that agricultural activity confuses the mechanisms that regulate the occurrence of plant diseases in nature. A wider variety of virus species was found in meadows close to agricultural fields compared to those located in natural surroundings, with the richness of plant species having no effect on the number of virus species. However, maintaining biodiversity is worthwhile, as plant richness did reduce the number of viral infections in the meadows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208100531.htm