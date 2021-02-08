The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Captive-bred juvenile salmon unlikely to become migratory when released into streams

Researchers have revealed that when captive-bred juvenile red-spotted masu salmon are released into natural streams, very few individuals become migrants. This was an important species in the rivers of west Japan for the fishing industry, however in recent years their numbers are declining rapidly. The results of this research offer important suggestions for stocking practices and the management of river environments.

