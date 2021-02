Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 18:44 Hits: 3

A new study describes a new technology that provides both radiative cooling and solar heating, all is one system and without using electricity or fuel. It could help impoverished communities, reduce cooling and heating costs, lower CO2 emissions.

