Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 21:19 Hits: 3

In Africa, air pollution recently surpassed AIDS as the leading cause of premature death. But researchers have discovered at least a temporary bright spot: dangerous nitrogen oxides, byproducts of combustion, are declining across the north equatorial part of the continent. The reason: a decline in the longtime practice of setting of dry-season fires to manage land.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210208161948.htm