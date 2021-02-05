£335: The Price of Tullow Oil's Environmental Failings — and a Boy’s Funeral

Following a disputed presidential election at the end of 2007, violence broke out in Kenya that saw thousands of people displaced from their homes and left more than 1,000 dead.

Among the displaced was Joseph Loree, a 58-year-old father of eight who lived and worked in the Rift valley region of the country, the hotbed of tribal clashes. He and his family fled from his workplace at a farm in Trans Nzoia County to escape the violence, settling in his ancestral Lokichar in Turkana County, as an Internally Displaced Person (IDP).

But tragedy followed him again eight years later, when, in 2016, his 14-year-old son Eliar drowned while swimming at an abandoned quarry. The quarry had been left open by a contractor hired by Tullow Oil Plc, through its subsidiary Tullow Oil BV Kenya, the UK-registered company that has been drilling for oil in the area since 2012.