Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 14:05 Hits: 1

As the sea ice shrinks in the Arctic, the plankton community that produces food for the entire marine food chain is changing. New research shows that a potentially toxic species of plankton algae that lives both by doing photosynthesis and absorbing food may become an important player in the Arctic Ocean as the future sea ice becomes thinner and thinner.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203090551.htm