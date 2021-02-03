The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

European hibernating bats cope with white-nose syndrome which kills North American bats

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Fungal diseases are a major threat to wildlife, sometimes resulting in significant population declines or even causing the extirpation of populations or species. White-nose syndrome, caused by the cold-loving fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, has become a major cause of death for millions of hibernating bats in North America. European bats survive when infected by the same fungus during hibernation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203123404.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version