Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 17:01 Hits: 0

Human-caused warming is responsible for increasing the risk of a glacial outburst flood from Peru's Lake Palcacocha, threatening the city below. This study is the first to directly link climate change with the risk of flooding from glacial lakes, which are growing in number and size worldwide.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204120117.htm