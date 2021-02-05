The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Forests of the world in 3D

Primeval forests are of great importance for biodiversity and global carbon and water cycling. The three-dimensional structure of forests plays an important role because it influences processes of gas and energy exchange with the atmosphere, and provides habitats for numerous species. An international research team investigated the variety of different complex structures found in the world's forests, and the factors that explain this diversity.

