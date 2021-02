Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 19:39 Hits: 1

This new paper shows that melanin is more than just something that gives colour to the body. It played an important role in the evolution of warm-blooded animals and helped defined what birds and mammals look like today. By studying where melanin occurs in the body in fossils and modern animals researchers have produced the first model for how melanin has evolved over the last 500 million years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204143950.htm