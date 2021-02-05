The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Living With Natural Gas Pipelines: Appalachian Landowners Describe Fear, Anxiety and Loss

Pipeline construction cuts through Appalachian fields and forests
By Erin Brock Carlson, West Virginia University and Martina Angela Caretta, Lund University

More than 2 million miles of natural gas pipelines run throughout the United States. In Appalachia, they spread like spaghetti across the region.

Many of these lines were built in just the past five years to carry natural gas from the Marcellus Shale region of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, where hydraulic fracturing has boomed. West Virginia alone has seen a fourfold increase in natural gas production in the past decade.

Such fast growth has also brought hundreds of safety and environmental violations, particularly under the Trump administration’s reduced oversight and streamlined approvals for pipeline projects. While energy companies promise economic benefits for depressed regions, pipeline projects are upending the lives of people in their paths.

