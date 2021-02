Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:45 Hits: 0

The lockdowns and reduced societal activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic affected emissions of pollutants in ways that slightly warmed the planet for several months last year, according to new research. The counterintuitive finding highlights the influence of airborne particles, or aerosols, that block incoming sunlight.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202164535.htm