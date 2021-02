Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 01:53 Hits: 0

Wind energy scientists have released a new global wind atlas - a digital compendium filled with documented extreme wind speeds for all parts of the world - to help engineers select the turbines in any given region and accelerate the development of sustainable energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210203205329.htm