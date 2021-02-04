The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

$1 Trillion in Oil and Gas Pipelines Worldwide Could Become Stranded Assets, New Report Warns

pipeline under construction
On January 7, 2021, Energy Transfer was notified by its insurer, Westchester Fire Insurance Co. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, that it had lost a $250,000 surety bond for the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL) — a bond that Iowa, one of the four states it passes through, required the pipeline to maintain.

That loss of insurance coverage comes as the Biden administration and a federal court each must confront a decision about whether to order DAPL to shut down, after a federal appeals court last week upheld a lower court’s finding that the oil pipeline still lacks a completed environmental review. Financial observers have been watchingDAPL closely — and a new report warns that DAPL is hardly alone in the oil and gas pipeline industry in facing major financial risks linked to projects' environmental impacts.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/02/04/trillion-oil-gas-pipelines-dakota-access-stranded-assets

