The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

California's rainy season starting nearly a month later than it did 60 years ago

Category: Climate Hits: 6

The start of California's annual rainy season has been pushed back from November to December, prolonging the state's increasingly destructive wildfire season by nearly a month, according to new research. The study cannot confirm the shift is connected to climate change, but the results are consistent with climate models that predict drier autumns for California in a warming climate, according to the authors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204101651.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version