California's rainy season starting nearly a month later than it did 60 years ago

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:16 Hits: 6

The start of California's annual rainy season has been pushed back from November to December, prolonging the state's increasingly destructive wildfire season by nearly a month, according to new research. The study cannot confirm the shift is connected to climate change, but the results are consistent with climate models that predict drier autumns for California in a warming climate, according to the authors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210204101651.htm