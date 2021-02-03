Biodiversity is its own catalyst -- to a point

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

For decades, scientists have wrestled with rival theories to explain how interactions between species, like competition, influence biodiversity. Tracking microbial life across the planet, researchers show that biodiversity does in fact foster further diversity in microbiomes that are initially less diverse. However, diversity rates plateau with increased competition for survival and space in more diverse microbiomes.

