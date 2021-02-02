The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biosensors require robust antifouling protection

Some promising biosensors and medical devices work well within pristine laboratory environments but may stop working once exposed to real-world conditions. A thick layer of foulants will quickly cover biosensors, and there is no good way to revive them once they quit working. Essentially, a biosensor is only as good as its antifouling properties. Researchers review a variety of approaches developed to combat fouling.

