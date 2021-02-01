Supersaturation: The barrier between protein folding and misfolding

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 15:15 Hits: 6

It's commonly accepted that protein folding/misfolding are alternative reactions of unfolded proteins but the principles governing this remain unknown. Here, researchers describe a general concept that links protein folding and misfolding: protein folding and amyloid formation are separated by the supersaturation barrier of a denatured protein. Breakdown of this supersaturation barrier is required to shift the protein to the amyloid pathway, linking Anfinsen's intramolecular folding universe with the 'outer' intermolecular misfolding universe.

