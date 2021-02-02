How do electrons close to Earth reach almost the speed of light?

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 16:37 Hits: 4

In the Van Allen radiation belts, electrons can reach almost the speed of light. Researchers have revealed conditions for such strong accelerations. They had demonstrated in 2020: during solar storm plasma waves play a crucial role. However, it remained unclear why ultra-relativistic electron energies are not achieved in all solar storms. They now show: extreme depletions of the background plasma density are crucial.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113747.htm