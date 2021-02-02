The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What did the Swiss eat during the Bronze Age?

People living at the Bronze Age faced a series of challenges: climate, opening up of trade and population growth. How did they respond to changes in their diet? Researchers have carried out isotopic analyses on skeletons together with plant remains. They discovered that manure use had become widespread over time to improve crop harvests in response to demographic growth. They also found that there had been a radical change in dietary habits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210202113755.htm

