The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oil Industry Inflates Job Impact From Biden’s New Pause on Drilling on Federal Lands

Category: Climate Hits: 7

Idle pumpjack on BLM land in New Mexico
Read time: 7 mins

On Wednesday, President Biden signed an executive order directing his Department of Interior to hit pause on entering new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands, the latest in a string of climate-related directives aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

On the campaign trail, then-candidate Joe Biden proposed a ban on new leases on public lands, a pledge the Trump campaign falsely claimed would “end fracking.” After Biden’s victory, a coalition of nearly 600 organizations from western states wrote a letter in December to the president-elect, urging him to follow through on his promise. The executive order begins that process.

Tags: 
Biden administration
American Petroleum Institute
us chamber of commerce
New Mexico Oil and Gas Association

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/27/oil-inflates-job-impact-biden-pause-drilling-federal-lands

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version