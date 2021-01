Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

Daily contact with trees in the street may reduce the need for antidepressants. Street tree planting in cities may be a nature-based solution in urban planning to reduce the risk of depression, also addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.

