Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 16:23 Hits: 2

Scientists have created a newly engineered variant of the famed gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9. SpRY removes the barriers of what can and can't be targeted for gene editing, making it possible for the first time to target nearly any genomic sequence in plants for potential mutation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210122112320.htm