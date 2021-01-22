The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scenes from a Locked-Down Washington D.C. as Biden Takes the Reins

Washington, D.C.
A few hours before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, I talked to a supporter of President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. who was on her way to celebrate Trump’s inauguration at The Ellipse, a federal park near the White House. She didn’t want to give her name but once I identified myself as a reporter she wanted to be sure that I would spread the word that Trump had actually won the election.

Trump
Inauguration
Biden
Washington DC
lockdown
lock down
Green Zone
climate change

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/22/photo-scenes-locked-down-washington-dc-biden-president-inauguration

