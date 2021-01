Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 14:13 Hits: 4

Muscle structure and body size predict the athletic performance of Olympic athletes, such as sprinters. The same, it appears, is true of wild seabirds that can commute hundreds of kilometers a day to find food, according to a recent article.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121091337.htm