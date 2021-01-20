Two Major Pacific Northwest Fossil Fuel Projects Dealt Massive Setbacks In One Day

Category: Climate Hits: 8
Two enormous fossil fuel projects in the Pacific Northwest suffered devastating setbacks on Tuesday, severely dimming their prospects of ever moving forward.
On President Donald Trump’s last full day in office, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) met with a packed agenda, making key decisions on multiple pipeline projects and other matters affecting electricity markets.
