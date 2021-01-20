The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Two Major Pacific Northwest Fossil Fuel Projects Dealt Massive Setbacks In One Day

Category: Climate Hits: 8

Orange banner against Jordan Cove LNG in a forest
Read time: 6 mins

Two enormous fossil fuel projects in the Pacific Northwest suffered devastating setbacks on Tuesday, severely dimming their prospects of ever moving forward.

On President Donald Trump’s last full day in office, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) met with a packed agenda, making key decisions on multiple pipeline projects and other matters affecting electricity markets.

Tags: 
Jordan Cove LNG
Kalama
methanol
federal energy regulatory commission (FERC)

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/20/jordan-cove-lng-kalama-methanol-fossil-fuel-setbacks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version