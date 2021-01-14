Scientists discover electric eels hunting in a group

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:39 Hits: 2

Deep in the Brazilian Amazon River basin, scientists discovered a small, river-fed lake filled with more than 100 adult electric eels. Researchers witnessed the electric eels working together to herd small fish into tightly packed balls. Groups of up to 10 eels periodically split off to form cooperative hunting parties. Those smaller groups then surrounded the prey and launched simultaneous electric attacks. The findings overturn the idea that these serpentine fish are exclusively solitary predators.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114163927.htm