Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 16:03 Hits: 3

The strongest climate fluctuation on time scales of a few years is the so-called El NiƱo phenomenon, which originates in the Pacific. A similar circulation pattern exists in the Atlantic, which scientists have now studied in more detail. Their results contribute to a better understanding of this climate fluctuation and pose a challenge for prediction models.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210115110303.htm