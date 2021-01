Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 13:54 Hits: 2

A new study revealed that the record-warm sea surface temperature over the northwestern Pacific in August 2020 could not be expected to occur without human-induced climate changes. Such extremely warm condition is likely to become a new normal climate in August by the mid-21st century, needing the prompt implementation of adaptation measures for anthropogenic global warming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210114085420.htm