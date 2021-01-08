Climate Deniers Moved Rapidly to Spread Misinformation During and After Attack on US Capitol

Category: Climate Hits: 1
Prominent climate science deniers moved rapidly to spread false and misleading conspiracy theories onlineduring and after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters this week.
Some climate deniers, including some with ties to the Heartland Institute and other organizationsthat have historically helped to create the false impression that there is sizeable scientific disagreement on climate change, also directly expressed support for the attackers and called for more violence.
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/08/climate-deniers-morano-briggs-heartland-misinformation-trump-capitol