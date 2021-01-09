The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Enbridge Races to Build Line 3 Pipeline, Resistance Ramps Up in the Courts and On the Ground

Line 3 demonstrators protest the pipeline construction in January in Minnesota
On January 2, 2021, during the first weekend of the New Year, dozens of water protectors gathered to demonstrate and pray along Great River Road near Palisade, Minnesota. They joined in song, protesting a controversial tar sands oil pipeline called Line 3, which is currently being constructed through northern Minnesota and traditional Anishinaabe lands. Ojibwe tribes have helped spearhead the opposition to this pipeline, alongside Indigenous and environmental groups.

Line 3
Enbridge
Enbridge Line 3
Minnesota
Winona LaDuke
tar sands

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/08/enbridge-line-3-pipeline-indigenous-resistance-courts

