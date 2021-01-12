The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Washington State Considers Climate Impact of Major Petrochemical Plant With 'Pattern of Influence Peddling'

Category: Climate Hits: 9

Northwest Innovation Works entrance sign in Kalama, Washington
Read time: 11 mins

In 2014, a company named Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW) proposed building a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical project in Kalama, Washington, a port town roughly 40 miles north of Portland, Oregon. Now, after years of delays and multiple rounds of evaluation, a critical state permit decision is expected imminently for the fossil fuel project.

The facility would process fracked natural gas into methanol, a liquid chemical that can be used as fuel or for manufacturing plastics, and ship the flammable product down the Columbia River for export to Asia.

The facility is highly controversial and would have an enormous greenhouse gas impact, but NWIW has lined up powerful figures in the State of Washington to help make the company’s case.

Tags: 
Kalama
washington state
Jay Inslee
petrochemical development

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2021/01/12/washington-kalama-petrochemical-climate-influence-peddling

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version