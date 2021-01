Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 08 January 2021 16:11 Hits: 2

Scientists have engineered a coloring technique, known as NeuroPAL (a Neuronal Polychromatic Atlas of Landmarks), which makes it possible to identify every single neuron in the brain of a worm.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210108111101.htm