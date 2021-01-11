The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First human culture lasted 20,000 years longer than thought

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Homo sapiens emerged in Africa around 300 thousand years ago, where their fossils are found with the earliest cultural and technological expressions of our species. This repertoire, commonly referred to as the 'Middle Stone Age', remained widely in use across much of Africa until around 60-30 thousand years ago. New research in Senegal shows this 'first human culture' persisted until 11 thousand years ago - 20 thousand years longer than previously thought.

