'Hail to the queen': Saving the Caribbean queen conch

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 14:04 Hits: 0

Second only to the spiny lobster, the queen conch is a prized delicacy long harvested for food and is revered for its beautiful shell. Conch populations have dwindled so low, creating a dire and urgent situation in ecological and economic terms. To preserve this significant molluscan fishery in the Caribbean, the world's leading expert on queen conch aquaculture has published an 80-page, step-by-step user manual that provides complete illustrations and photos of how to culture and restore the queen conch.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210107090451.htm