Magnets dim natural glow of human cells, may shed light on how animals migrate

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021

New research shows how X-Men villain Magneto's super powers could really work. Researchers have made the first observations of biological magnetoreception - live, unaltered cells responding to a magnetic field in real time. This discovery is a crucial step in understanding how animals from birds to butterflies navigate using Earth's magnetic field and addressing the question of whether weak electromagnetic fields in our environment might affect human health.

