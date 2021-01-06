The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Sniffing out' fruity thiols in hoppy beers

Hoppy beers such as pale ales are becoming increasingly popular. One reason is their pleasant fruity aroma that partially stems from compounds called thiols. Brewers have been looking for an accurate way to track thiols in beer, but current methods typically are not sensitive enough or require use of potentially harmful substances. Now, researchers present an automated, solvent-less process to assess thiols at very low concentrations.

