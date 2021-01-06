Key features that help block excess light absorption during photosynthesis

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

New research reveals the core structure of the light-harvesting antenna of cyanobacteria or blue-green algae -- including key features that both collect energy and block excess light absorption. Scientists built a model of the large protein complex called phycobilisome that collects and transmits light energy. Phycobilisomes allow cyanobacteria to take advantage of different wavelengths of light than other photosynthetic organisms. The study yields insights relevant to future energy applications.

