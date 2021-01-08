The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Which came first, sleep or the brain?

Category: Climate Hits: 5

In work that could help unravel the origin of sleep, an international team of researchers has shown that tiny, water-dwelling hydras not only show signs of a sleep-like state despite lacking central nervous systems but also respond to molecules associated with sleep in more evolved animals. The new results suggest that many sleep-related mechanisms developed before the brain and may have been conserved during the evolution of central nervous systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210108111055.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version